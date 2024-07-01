The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims today, July 1, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Students are advised to access their results promptly to avoid any delays. Those who have qualified in the preliminary examination will move on to the next phase, the UPSC CSE Mains 2024, followed by the Interview or Personality Test round.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 was conducted in two shifts, covering General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2, totaling 400 marks. The exam consisted of objective-type questions with four options each.

Successful candidates from the Prelims are now eligible to appear for the Mains round, which includes a written examination and a personality test. The UPSC CSE Mains 2024 is tentatively scheduled to begin on September 20.

*Steps to Download UPSC Prelims Result 2024:*

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the highlighted result link available on the homepage

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Click on submit

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download and print the result for future reference

Candidates are encouraged to complete these steps as soon as possible to ensure they are prepared for the subsequent phases of the examination process.