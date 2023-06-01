In light of the prevailing situation in the state of Manipur, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the provision of alternate examination centers for the candidates scheduled to appear for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Examination on July 2, 2023, at the Imphal (Manipur) Center.

Candidates who were originally assigned to the Imphal Center now have the option to choose from the following alternate centers:

1. Aizawl (Mizoram)

2. Kohima (Nagaland)

3. Shillong (Meghalaya)

4. Dispur (Assam)

5. Jorhat (Assam)

6. Kolkata (West Bengal)

7. Delhi



To facilitate the change of center, candidates from the Imphal Center can utilize the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) facility. Each candidate will receive a message regarding this option on their registered mobile number with the Commission. It is important to note that candidates must use their registered mobile number to avail themselves of this facility through IVRS.

Additionally, candidates can also contact the UPSC on the following telephone numbers: 23070641, 23381073, 23384508 & 23387876. These numbers will be operational from June 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 noon until June 12, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Calls can be made between 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. during this period.

For the convenience of candidates, the option to change examination centers will also be available on the UPSC's official website (www.upsc.gov.in) from June 2, 2023, at 12:00 noon until June 12, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. This service will be accessible round the clock.

Once the UPSC receives the center change options from candidates through any of the provided channels, they will be allocated to their chosen alternate centers. Subsequently, their e-Admit Cards will be released, confirming the change of centers. Candidates will be able to download their e-Admit Cards from the UPSC's website.

The UPSC advises all candidates to stay updated on further announcements and to regularly check the Commission's website for any updates or changes regarding the examination.