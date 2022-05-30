Shruti Sharma, a New Delhi resident, is the topper of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021. The aspiring IAS is a graduate of Delhi University's St. Stephens College. She cleared with flying colours with History as one of her optional subjects. She earned a bachelor's degree in history (Hons.) from the University of Delhi.

She also secured a seat at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for her postgraduate studies after completing her bachelor's degree. She studied at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy for the Civil Services exam (RCA). She is originally from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla are ranked second and third, respectively, following Shruti Sharma. Women have taken the top four spots this year.

Agarwal earned a second-place finish in the University of Delhi's Economics (Hons.) programme, with Political Science and International Relations as an optional subject.

Singla, a BTech in Computer Science graduate, came in third place with Sociology as her optional subject.

Shruti Sharma scored 1105 marks, Ankita Agarwal scored 1050 marks in second place, Gamini Singla scored 1045 marks in third place, and Aishwarya Verma received 1039 marks in fourth place. Utkarsh Dwivedi, the only male candidate among the top five UPSC Civil services test 2021 candidates, had a score of 1036.

A total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for appointment by UPSC. These include 244 general, 73 EWS, 203 OBC, 105 SC and 60 ST category candidates.