The United States emphasised India's significant role in influencing Russia to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, citing India's close relationship with Russia as a key leverage point.

This statement comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent two-day visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre underscored the strategic importance of India in promoting global peace, noting, "India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in full and frank dialogue, including their relationship with Russia. It's critical that all countries, including India, support efforts to realise an enduring and just peace in Ukraine."

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Jean-Pierre made the comments after PM Modi assured the international community of India's commitment to peace and willingness to contribute to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"India's long-standing relationship with Russia gives it the unique ability to urge President Putin to end his brutal, unprovoked war in Ukraine," Jean-Pierre added. "It is for President Putin to end. He started the war, and he can end it."

During his bilateral talks with Putin, PM Modi expressed deep concern over the human toll of the nearly 29-month-long war, particularly the loss of innocent lives, including children, following a recent Russian missile attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv. PM Modi's emotional response highlighted the devastating impact of the conflict, saying his heart "simply explodes" at the killing of innocent children.

PM Modi's remarks, which were seen as subtly critical of Russia, followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's disapproval of Modi's visible camaraderie with Putin. Despite this, PM Modi described Russia as India's "all-weather friend and trusted ally".

Emphasising the need for dialogue and diplomacy, Modi stated, "For a bright future for future generations, peace is essential. No solution is possible on the battlefield. Solutions and peace talks are not successful amid bombs, guns, and bullets. We must find the path to peace through dialogue."

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Putin, acknowledging PM Modi's efforts, expressed gratitude for India's attempts to mediate and find a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.