A four-year-old India-origin girl passed away after meeting with an accident in the US state of Oregon. Three others were also grievously injured after their car collided with another vehicle.

According to state police, the person driving the car drove through a stop sign, which led to the collision.

The Oregon State Police said the accident occurred on March 30 in Clackamas County.

The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Kakkera Geethanjali while the girl is yet to be identified.

The injured people including an eight-year-old boy have been withheld.

According to the police, Geethanjali "drove through a stop sign" on the South Meridian Road and "into the path" of the other vehicle travelling on the Oregon 211 highway, causing the accident.

The four-year-old died on the spot and the driver was immediately hospitalised in a critical condition.

The two others were said to be seriously injured and were also taken to the hospital.

The police said the accident occurred at a time when there was slowed traffic on the Oregon 211 highway for about five hours.

The driver of the other vehicle and a passenger suffered minor injuries, the police added.