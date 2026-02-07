US lifts 25% tariffs on Indian goods over Russian oil deal

US President Donald Trump has announced the removal of the 25 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian imports, citing significant steps taken by India to align with US national security, foreign policy, and economic priorities.



In an executive order issued on February 6, Trump highlighted that India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing oil from Russia and has agreed to purchase energy products from the United States. The announcement also emphasised a new framework between the two countries to expand defence cooperation over the next decade.



“After considering the information and recommendations provided to me by senior officials, I have determined that India has taken significant steps to address the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066,” the US President stated.



“Accordingly, I have determined to eliminate the additional ad valorem rate of duty imposed on imports of articles from India.”



The move marks a significant shift in US-India trade relations, following the imposition of tariffs last year as part of efforts to curb Russian oil imports. Analysts say this step could strengthen bilateral trade and deepen strategic cooperation between the two countries.