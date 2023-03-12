Mumbai's Sahar Police booked an Indian-origin US citizen for allegedly smoking inside the lavatory of Air-India London-Mumbai flight on March 11.

The 37-year-old US citizen identified as Ramakant was also alleged to have misbehaved with his co-passengers and disrupting the flight.

A case has been registered against the citizen under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 336 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and Aircraft Act 1937, 22 (refuse to follow a lawful instruction given by the Pilot-in-Command), 23 (Assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardizing good order and discipline) and 25 (for smoking).

After the flight landed, the traveller Ramakant was given over to the Sahar police. where he was taken into custody and booked in accordance with various IPC sections. The accused, according to the police, is of Indian descent but a citizen of the United States and a holder of a US passport.

According to the police, "we have sent the sample of the accused for medical test to confirm whether he was in an euphoric state or mentally disturbed."

The incident occurs just a few days after it was reported that a drunken passenger on an American Airlines flight urinated on another male passenger. The incident occurred on a United Airlines flight between New York and Delhi, which departed from New York and landed at Delhi's IGI airport.

"Upon aircraft's arrival, Purser informed that pax was heavily intoxicated," the airline wrote in its complaint. He urinated on passengers seated on 15G. We and the CISF officer disembarked the passenger, who was still intoxicated, at Delhi's IGI airport. We are rescheduling his departure, return, and subsequent travel on our flight based on the foregoing."



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