The US Police have denied the passing away of Goldy Brar, the gangster behind the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, in California.

They claimed the reports of Goldy Brar being shot dead were ‘incorrect’.

The police said that they have confirmed that the victim was not Goldy Brar, and the picture of the victim is attached to a press release. The police further said that they had no idea as to where the rumour of the victim being Goldy Brar began.

Two men were reportedly shot in Fairmont and Holt Avenue in Fresno, California on May 1 after a fight. One of them later died in the hospital, the Fresno police department stated in a press release.

A lot of people on social media speculated that the person killed in the incident was Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, right after the incident.