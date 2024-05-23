US Ambassador announced a major investment of USD 3.8 billion by the United States International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC) to support India's renewable energy, infrastructure, agricultural, healthcare, and financial services sectors. Speaking at the 'Indo-US Space Co-operation event in Mumbai, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti emphasized the growing alliance for women's economic empowerment between the 2 nations.

The investment aims to align with India's goals in renewable energy and infrastructure while also fostering development in other key sectors. Garcetti expressed delight in the expanding partnership under the United States-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment, highlighting its focus on advancing women's economic security in India.

Additionally, Garcetti talked about the importance of technology and collaboration in advancing economic potential. He emphasized joint efforts in critical areas such as technology, defense, space, and the Quad partnership involving India, the US, Australia, and Japan for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Highlighting astronaut Sunita Williams, Garcetti announced her upcoming role in piloting Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, emphasizing the shared achievements and aspirations in space exploration between the US and India. He also outlined plans for deepening connections between cities like Los Angeles and Mumbai through urban planning exchanges to address issues like air pollution, public transportation, climate change, and infrastructure.