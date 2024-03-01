Armed miscreants shot and killed a Sikh musician who was performing with a kirtan group in the US outside of an Alabama gurdwara. The incident took place on February 23.

Raj Singh, also known as Goldy, was at the gurdwara to conduct kirtan. He was a resident of the hamlet of Tanda Sahuwala in the Bijnor region of Uttar Pradesh. He had spent the previous year and a half in the US with the group.

After performing the kirtan with his group, Goldy was standing outside the gurdwara when unidentified miscreants shot him dead.

As the only earner for his family, Goldy was the oldest. Dheere Singh, his father, passed away five years ago.

He leaves behind his mother, two sisters and a younger brother.

The family has urged the government to make arrangements to bring the body back home for his cremation.

