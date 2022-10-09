A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh Amethi district.

As per reports, the incident took place on October 3 in a village in the Jamo area in the district, when the accused raped the girl when she went to attend nature's call.

Notably, the accused was looking after the arrangements of music and other kinds of stuff in a Durga puja pandal in the area.

In this regard, an FIR has been registered under IPC section 376 (rape), SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act and POCSO Act, said SHO, Jamo, Akhilesh Gupta.

Meanwhile, the accused has been identified as Monu.