At least 27 people have tragically lost their lives in a stampede during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, officials and local media reported.

The incident has plunged the region into mourning as authorities scramble to manage the aftermath.

“We have received 27 bodies so far… bodies are still coming,” the northern state’s senior medical officer Ram Mohan Tiwari told AFP news agency on Tuesday (June 2).

This is a developing story. More to come..