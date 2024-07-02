Uttar Pradesh: 27 dead in stampede during religious event in Hathras
A tragic stampede at a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district has resulted in the death of at least 27 people, with local authorities struggling to handle the situation. The incident has left the community in deep sorrow as more updates are awaited.
Advertisement
27 people killed in stampede during religious event in Hathras
At least 27 people have tragically lost their lives in a stampede during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, officials and local media reported.
The incident has plunged the region into mourning as authorities scramble to manage the aftermath.
“We have received 27 bodies so far… bodies are still coming,” the northern state’s senior medical officer Ram Mohan Tiwari told AFP news agency on Tuesday (June 2).
This is a developing story. More to come..
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today