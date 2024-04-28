Six people lost their lives and more than 20 sustained injuries in a tragic collision between a truck and a bus in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred on the Unnao-Hardoi road when a speeding truck collided with a Daggamar bus, resulting in a devastating impact. The collision caused chaos and panic at the scene, prompting nearby villagers to rush to the spot and alert the authorities.

According to reports, the bus was carrying approximately 20 passengers when the accident occurred, and the force of the collision caused severe damage to the vehicle.

Tragically, six individuals lost their lives in the accident, while 12 others sustained injuries of varying degrees. The injured have been promptly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.