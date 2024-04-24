Uttar Pradesh: 70 people hospitalised in Ambedkar Nagar; food poisoning suspected
Reports suggest that their condition has been brought under control.
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Around 70 people were hospitalised on April 24 in Uttar Prdaesh’s Ambedkar Nagar after they allegedly suffered from food poisoning.
All the people were admitted to the hospital after having food at a wedding ceremony in Ambekar Nagar, according to the officials.
Reports suggest that their condition has been brought under control.
Further details awaited.
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