Situation remains tense in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly as thousands of followers of Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan took to streets after he was detained by the police for giving a 'jail bharo' call over Gyanvapi Mosque case.

On Thursday, Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Khan gave a 'jail bharo andolan' call, asking his supporters to follow him in offering their arrest to police.

The cleric gave the call in protest against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement in the Assembly that Muslims should wilfully give up their claim on Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura.

Around 1,000 police personnel have been put on the ground to maintain the law and order situation. All important intersections, mixed populated areas, and entry and exit points of Bariley city are being manned by police.

Six Additional Superintendents of Police and 12 Circle Officers are also on the ground to control the situation.

The situation remains tense in the area as Bareilly also borders Uttarakhand, where communal clashes took place in Haldwani on Thursday evening.

Speaking about the Haldwani incident, Raza Khan said, "If the government wants violence, we are ready. We are not afraid of the police or bullets. The government is running bulldozer (on madrasa). Supreme Court should take notice but it is working under the government's pressure."