Two bike-borne youths were killed after a Fortuner car from the convoy of Brij Bhushan Singh’s son hit them on May 29.

Two other pedestrians were also injured in the accident. The vehicle belonged to the BJP candidate Karan Bhusan Singh from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat.

As soon as the news of the accident was received by the victim, there was uproar in the family of the deceased and among the people. A heavy police force was immediately called on the spot.

The horrifying incident happened in the vicinity of the Colonelganj police station, close to the Huzurpur-Bahraich railway crossing. The son of present BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Karan Bhushan Singh, the BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency, was riding in a convoy when a Fortuner car bearing the word "police escort" skidded out of control on Wednesday morning. A bike was struck by a speeding automobile.

On the bike were two young people. Both bike riders landed several metres away from each other due to the severity of the accident. The car also caught hold of two pedestrians.

The people in the car fled the scene immediately after the accident. doctors declared bike riders Rehan Khan and Shahzad Khan dead. At the same time, seriously injured Sita Devi has been referred.