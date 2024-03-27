Two Chinese nationals were apprehended at Siddharthnagar's Kakrahwa post on the Indo-Nepal border for illegally entering Uttar Pradesh. The individuals identified as Zhou Pulin and Yuan Yuhan both natives of China were intercepted yesterday as they attempted to cross the border unlawfully.

Upon their arrest authorities seized two Chinese passports a tourist visa for Nepal, mobile phones, two Chinese SIM cards, and nine cards of various types found in two small bags.

An official press note stated, "Two Chinese nationals (one woman and one man) were arrested while entering India illegally on March 26, 2024." Legal procedures were followed, leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act 1946 at the local police station. Subsequently, the accused were presented before the Honourable Court for further proceedings.

Further details regarding the incident are pending as authorities continue to investigate the matter.