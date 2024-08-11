A sub-inspector in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh was suspended for demanding five kilograms of potatoes as a bribe.

The incident came to light after an audio clip of the sub-inspector, Ram Kripal's conversation with a farmer came to light.

The police personnel had demanded potatoes worth 5 kg in order to settle a police case.

The audio clip which has went viral on social media reveals that Kripal settled for 3 kgs of potatoes after the farmer expressed that he will not be able to offer 5 kgs due to financial instability.

After the incident came to light, Kannauj Superintendent of Police, Amit Anand suspended the SI and ordered an investigation into the matter.

Earlier this month in Assam, the Anti-Corruption team arrested one Lat Mandal, Rahiram Mondal, an official from the Kalaigaon Revenue Circle Office, along with Dhruv Nath, the driver associated with the office on charges of bribery.

As per sources, the arrests were made while the official was in the process of accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.