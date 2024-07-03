The death toll in the tragic stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras has risen to 121, with 28 others injured, according to the Office of the Relief Commissioner. The incident occurred due to suffocation after overcrowding at the conclusion of a 'Satsang' in Phulrai village near Sikandrarau.

The stampede, which initially claimed 116 lives on June 2, happened as devotees were leaving the event conducted by the preacher Bhole Baba. Victims, mostly women, suffocated as they were trampled in the chaotic rush. Twenty-seven bodies were taken to a hospital in Etah district, while 89 were found in Hathras itself.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed the fatalities, with Aligarh Range Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur reporting the toll at 121. Eyewitnesses described scenes of horror as victims were transported in trucks and tempos to the Sikandara Rao Trauma Centre, where bodies lay scattered outside.

Videos from the event show the satsang participants listening to Bhole Baba, who sat on a throne-like chair. Eyewitness Shakuntala Devi recounted the stampede occurring as people attempted to leave the venue, leading to a crush of bodies.

Sikandra Rao sub-divisional magistrate Ravendra Kumar noted the stampede was triggered by devotees trying to get a glimpse of Bhole Baba and collect soil from around his feet. Sonu Kumar, a satsang participant, attributed the stampede to the slippery ground, which caused people to fall and get trampled.

Authorities have pointed to overcrowding and inadequate arrangements as contributing factors. The state government has formed a team including Agra's additional director general of police and Aligarh divisional commissioner to investigate the incident, with a report expected within 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu have expressed their condolences, with Modi coordinating aid efforts with Uttar Pradesh officials. Both the Prime Minister’s Office and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

An FIR will be registered against the event organizers, as the state government seeks to address the severe lapses that led to this devastating tragedy.