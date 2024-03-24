In preparation for the upcoming Holi celebrations four mosques in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, have been covered with tarpaulin to prevent them from being smeared with colors during the festive revelries. This precautionary measure aims to maintain peace and order in sensitive areas of the city during the festival of colors.

The mosques, located in Aligarh's most sensitive areas were covered throughout the previous night under the supervision of the police and members of the mosque committees. The initiative ensures that no colors or dirt are accidentally smeared on the structures during the joyous Holi celebrations.

Among the mosques covered include the "Masjid Halwaiyaan" situated at Sabzi Mandi a highly sensitive intersection in Aligarh, along with the Ansari Wali Mosque at Kanwari Ganj, and others. Akil Pehalwan, a member of the mosque committee, explained the rationale behind covering the mosques, emphasizing the sanctity of the place of prayer and the necessity to maintain cleanliness during Holi festivities.

Pehalwan elaborated that this practice of covering mosques prior to Holi has been in place for the past 5-6 years and several mosques across the city undergo similar preparations. The mosque committee with the support of the administration, coordinates efforts to ensure a smooth celebration without any disruptions.

Aligarh City's Circle Officer, Abhay Kumar Pandey assured that Holi would be celebrated traditionally in the city's markets with additional security measures in place. He confirmed that four mosques have been covered, while the police remain on alert with drone surveillance and other security arrangements.

Holi, celebrated with great enthusiasm both in India and abroad, is scheduled to be observed on March 25 this year. Meanwhile, residents in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, were seen flocking to markets ahead of Holi to make last-minute purchases of colors, water guns, and festive accessories, adding to the excitement of the approaching festival.