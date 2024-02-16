The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force today seized four bombs in Meerut on Friday and arrested two people, which includes a woman. The arrested persons have been identified as Javed Sheikh and Imrana, who hail from Bantikhera in Muzaffarnagar.

Police said Sheikh was allegedly making the bombs for Imrana. Imrana had allegedly given him an advance of Rs 10,000.

Four bottles filled with gunpowder, small pieces of iron, and plaster of Paris were recovered from Sheikh. The bottles had timers connected to them.

Preliminary investigation have revealed that Javed used to buy glucose bottles from doctors, pieces of iron from bicycle shops and watch parts to make the explosives.

Reports state that Javed said he learnt bomb making at his uncle's cracker shop in Muzaffarnagar district. He said that he also watched videos on YouTube to learn about the process.

Investigation has revealed that the bombs were of the same type used by terrorist organisations. However, no connection with any terrorist organisation has yet been established.

Javed used to travel to Nepal regularly to visit his sister. An anti-terrorism team and personnel from the Intelligence Bureau are in Meerut to interrogate Javed.