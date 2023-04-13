Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter with the UPSTF team in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on April 13.

Asad was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

An aide of Asad Ahmed, identified as Ghulam, has also been gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh police team.

Sophisticated foreign weapons have also been recovered from the slain gangsters.

Also Read: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed gets life imprisonment in 2006 kidnapping case

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Atiq Ahmed and his brother appeared in court in Prayagraj.

They were brought before Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam's court at 11:10 a.m., under heavy security.

While Atiq Ahmed was driven from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj for his production, his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf was driven from a Bareilly jail.

On February 24, this year, Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his residence in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj district.

On February 25, a case was filed against Ahmad, Ashraf, their family members, and others based on a complaint filed by Umesh Pal's wife, Jaya Pal.