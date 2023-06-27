The residence of a man accused of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman has been demolished by the administration in Fatehpur of Uttar Pradesh.

The demolition drive was carried out in the presence of police officials and the Sub Divisional Magistrate.

The accused has been identified as Sikandar Khan.

As per reports, Khan allegedly raped the woman and then killed her by hitting her head with a brick.

Earlier on June 23 in Faridpur, the woman was found lying in an under-construction house.

The victim was immediately rushed to Kanpur Hallett Hospital and was undergoing treatment in its intensive care unit (ICU), however, succumbed to the injuries.

The victim's family said that Khan concealed his name in order to lure the woman, and right-wing organisations dubbed it an instance of "love jihad."

Currently, the accused is in police custody on charges of rape and murder and an investigation is going on.

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