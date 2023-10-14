An Indian Army chopper made an emergency landing in Prayagraj after the onboard pilot experienced a major technical snag on October 14.

The Chetak helicopter landed in a field in the Holagarh area. The Air Force has also confirmed the precautionary landing.

A huge crowd of people gathered when the helicopter landed in the field. The IAF pilots on board the helicopter are reportedly safe.

Air Force Central Zone spokesperson Sameer Gangakhedkar said there was no damage to the pilot and the helicopter.

The reason for the emergency landing of the helicopter has been stated to be a technical reason. A large number of police reached the spot and barricaded the area around the landing Chetak helicopter.

A team from the Central Air Command has left for the spot. The IAF's engineering unit has been called in to rectify the technical fault in the helicopter.

Villagers said that the helicopter hovered in the sky for a long time before making an emergency landing.

Similarly, An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Wednesday made an emergency landing in Assam's Dhubri district and then again in Barpeta after some time, officials said.

According to a defence official, the chopper carrying a few personnel had gone to Dhubri for "some work".



Also Read: Assam: IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Barpeta

"As per our preliminary report, it made a precautionary landing in Dhubri," he said, declining to share further details.

An IAF official from Eastern Air Command headquarters in Shillong also declined to comment, stating that she did not have information on the development.

According to state government officials, the chopper had around a dozen occupants and some of them disembarked when it made an emergency landing at a field near Chapar in Dhubri.