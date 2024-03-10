Uttar Pradesh: Jaunpur road accident claims six lives including a child
Six individuals lost their lives while three others sustained injuries after their vehicle was struck by a truck in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The group was returning home after attending a wedding.
- Six individuals, including two females, lose their lives in a road accident in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.
- The injured, a male, a female, and a child, are in critical condition and have been referred to the Varanasi Trauma Center.
- The group was returning home after participating in a wedding ceremony.
In a tragic incident, six individuals, comprising two females, lost their lives while three others sustained injuries after their vehicle was reportedly struck by a truck in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
The vehicle was carrying nine passengers, including a child, all hailing from Sitamarhi in Bihar, when the mishap occurred around 2.30 AM.
Among the deceased were four males and two females who were declared dead at the scene.
The injured, a male, a female, and a child, are reportedly in a critical condition and have been referred to the Varanasi Trauma Center for further medical attention.
The group was returning home after participating in a wedding ceremony.
It needs mention here that a total of 44,534 accidents occurred in 2023, resulting in 23,652 fatalities and 31,098 injuries. It further said that, in comparison to 2022, there was a 6.7% rise in traffic accidents in the state of Uttar Pradesh in 2023.
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