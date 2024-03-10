In a tragic incident, six individuals, comprising two females, lost their lives while three others sustained injuries after their vehicle was reportedly struck by a truck in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The vehicle was carrying nine passengers, including a child, all hailing from Sitamarhi in Bihar, when the mishap occurred around 2.30 AM.

Among the deceased were four males and two females who were declared dead at the scene.

The injured, a male, a female, and a child, are reportedly in a critical condition and have been referred to the Varanasi Trauma Center for further medical attention.

The group was returning home after participating in a wedding ceremony.

It needs mention here that a total of 44,534 accidents occurred in 2023, resulting in 23,652 fatalities and 31,098 injuries. It further said that, in comparison to 2022, there was a 6.7% rise in traffic accidents in the state of Uttar Pradesh in 2023.