A law student was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on March 11 after an argument broke out when his bike was hit by an overtaking car, said the police.

Amit Umar Vaishya and his brother were on their way to Madhosingh railway station when a speeding car overtook them and hit their bike in Purushottampur area at 6 AM, informed Additional SP, Bhadohi.

Amit, his brother and the people of the car got involved in a heated argument.

"During the altercation, one of the occupants pulled out a gun and shot at Amit. The accused then fled the spot," the police official said.

Amit was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Amit was pursuing his LLB, his uncle Murari Chandra said.

Meanwhile, six police teams were deployed to probe and found out important clues in connection with the incident.

Singh, the additional SP, said the culprits will be arrested soon.