At least nine people were injured, and seven shops were burnt to ashes after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker market in the Gopalbagh area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Sunday.

Upon information, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The people who suffered severe burns in the incident were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

As per authorities, the fire started in one of the firecracker shops and rapidly spread to six others.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kishor said, "Seven shops selling firecrackers in Gopalbagh area caught fire. Nine people suffered burn injuries. It seems that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit."

He further added that all the seven shops had permission to sell firecrackers.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

