A massive fire broke out in the New Delhi-Darbhanga Express train (02570) near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh on November 15.

The fire broke out when Darbhanga Clone Special (02570) was passing through Sarai Bhopat Railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

The station master stopped the train after he saw smoke in the S1 coach. All the passengers were taken out safely and no casualty has been reported.



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As per a passenger, while train number 02570 Darbhanga Clone Special was passing through Sarai Bhopal Railway station in Uttar Pradesh, the station master immediately stopped the train after seeing smoke in the S1 coach. All passengers were disembarked safely. There are no injuries or casualties. The train is scheduled to leave shortly.



More details awaited.

