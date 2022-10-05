A 16-year-old boy lost his life when an LED TV burst at his home in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Three people were injured during the blast his mother, sister-in-law, and a friend.

According to the police, the explosion was so powerful that concrete slabs and a section of the wall fell, creating panic among the neighbors.

The teen identified as Omendra had severe shrapnel wounds after being struck by tiny projectiles to the face, chest, and neck, according to the police.

Omendra was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died. His mother and his friend Karan are being treated.

Vinita, the dead teen’s neighbour, said she heard a loud bang. “I thought a cylinder has exploded. We all came running out. We saw smoke coming out of our neighbour’s house,” she said.

Omendra, his mother, sister-in-law and his friend, Karan, were in the room when the LED TV exploded.

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