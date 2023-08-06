A shocking video depicting the inhumane treatment of two minors has sparked outrage after it went viral on social media. The distressing footage shows two boys, aged 15 and 10, being subjected to unspeakable cruelty in Siddharthnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

In the horrifying video, local goons allegedly forced the minors to consume urine on mere suspicion of theft. The cruelty did not end there; the perpetrators inserted green chillies into the sensitive regions of the helpless children. The distressing scene further shows one of the boys being forcibly injected with an unidentified substance, while his hands were restrained.

In response to the video, police arrested 6 persons. The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Siddharthnagar has confirmed that charges have been filed based on the registered complaint, and investigations are underway.