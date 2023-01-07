In Uttar Pradesh, Government-funded madarsas are often accused of admitting non-Muslim children.Meanwhile, NCPCR has issued an order to conduct an inquiry into all government-funded and recognised madrassas that are admitting non-Muslim children.

The Commission has said that they should be expelled from there and admitted to general educational institutions under the Right to Education Act and arrangements should be made for their education. A letter in this regard has been issued to all the states and union territories on December 8.

Uttar Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPCPCR) member Dr Suchita Chaturvedi said that after receiving a letter from the National Commission for Children, all madrassas have started their work and such madrasas will be identified where non-Muslim students are taught. They will be expelled from there and admitted under the Right to Education Rules and it will also be seen why they are imparting education there.

On 8th December 2022, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) directed chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories to conduct a detailed inquiry into madarsas admitting non-Muslim children. The commission has asked all government-funded/recognized madarsas to complete the inquiry within 30 days and submit a report. The commission has also recommended mapping of all madarsas.

The letter written by the NCPCR to the chief secretaries read, “On perusal of various complaints received by the Commission from different sources, it is noted that children belonging to Non-Muslim community are attending Government funded/ Recognised Madarsas. Further, it is also learned by the Commission that some State/UT Governments are providing them with scholarships too. This is a clear-cut violation and contravention of Article 28(3) of the Constitution of India that prohibits educational institutions from obligating the children to take part in any religious instruction, without the consent of parent.”

The Commission has asked states and Union Territories to admit any or all such children in schools with immediate effect for getting a formal education.

It added, “Madarsas, as institutions, are primarily responsible for imparting religious education to children. However, it is also learned that those Madarsas which are funded by the Government or recognized by the Government are imparting both religious and to some extent formal education to children.”

This decision by NCPCR attracted some criticism from some Islamists and allegations were made that NCPCR didn’t receive any complaints against such madarsas.