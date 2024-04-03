One person has died and 15 others sustained injuries following a swarm of bees attacking devotees en route to the Pilua Mahavir temple in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, according to police reports.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon as a group of devotees, led by Radhe Shyam, were on their way to the temple in Jaswant Nagar, Etawah. The devotees, accompanied by their family members and fellow villagers, were traveling in three tractors and two loaders towards their destination.

As they approached the area between the villages of Putna Sakrauli and Singhawali, a swarm of bees descended upon them. Panic ensued as the devotees scattered in an attempt to evade the relentless onslaught of the bees.

Tulsi Ram, aged 70 and a member of Radhe Shyam’s family, tragically succumbed to the attack. He collapsed to the ground after being overwhelmed by multiple bee stings. Several other devotees were also targeted by the swarm, sustaining multiple stings on their bodies.

The incident echoes a recent bee attack in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, where guests at a wedding were similarly attacked by a swarm of bees, turning the celebration into a nightmare. Videos of the terrifying incident surfaced, highlighting the dangers posed by such bee attacks.