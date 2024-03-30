Two beams of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on the river Ganga on March 29.

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

According to the District Magistrate CP Singh, the beams collapsed due to a storm.

The bridge that was built at a cost of Rs 83 crore, was being built from Gajraula village in Bulandshahr to Virampur village in Amroha.

The construction was being done under the supervision of the Public Works Department (PWD) and Setu Nigam.

However, allegations over the usage of low-quality construction materials on the bridge were refuted by the DM.