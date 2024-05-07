A woman was arrested for torturing her husband and burning his body parts with a cigarette after tying him up.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

Meher Jahan was arrested by Seohara district police on May 5, after a complaint was filed by her husband.

The husband, Manan Zaidi, alleged that Mehar drugged him, and tied his hands and legs before burning his body parts with a cigarette.

Mehar Jahan is seen physically abusing the husband, tying his hands and feet, and attempting to strangle him while sitting on his chest in CCTV footage that the husband gave the police from inside the home.

She is shown smoking a cigarette and scorching her husband's body parts later in the video.

Manan Zaidi purported to have lodged a police report earlier, alleging that his wife had abused him, tied his wrists and feet, and given him intoxicants to punish him.

Mehar Jahan has been placed under arrest by the police after they filed a case against her under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including attempted murder, assault, and torture.

"The police have arrested the accused woman and filed a report against her under the applicable provisions based on the complaint. Superintendent of Police Dharampal Singh stated that more measures are being implemented.