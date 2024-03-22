After a technical glitch faced by an inspection coach several employees of Railways had to push it from the main track to the loop track in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi where a DCP coach broke down on the main track near the Nihalgarh Railway Station.

The railway employees were deployed to push the coach and bring it to the station upon receiving information about the incident.

A video of the incident shows several men gathering along one side of the coach, with their legs dug into the sharp gravel that is packed around rail tracks and pushing it to the station.

The inspection coach was going to Lucknow from Sultanpur when the incident took place.

It had to be ultimately pushed from the main line by the railway employees despite many efforts to repair the inspection coach.

Speaking about the incident, Inspector RS Sharma of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said, "A DPC train which is used by railway officials for inspection broke down on Thursday at the outer of Nihalgarh Railway Station following which railway employees were deployed to push it to the station. The snag was then repaired, and the train went ahead to its destination."