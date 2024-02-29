Mohammad Yusuf, the brother of Samajwadi Party (SP) youth wing leader Mohammad Kala was shot dead in his office at Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat on February 28.

Yusuf who is a property dealer, was having tea with the assailants who had come to visit. They were having tea when the assailants suddenly opened fire at him. They shot him in the head and chest.

Kala said, "We had been alerted about the attack by a local over the phone but it happened before we could take any action”.

Yusuf was attacked near a brick kiln on Saroorpur Road, he added. So far no arrests have been made, however a case has been registered against unknown assailants.