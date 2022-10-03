At least three were killed and 64 others injured after a fire broke out in Durga Puja pandal due to overheating of halogen light in UP’s Bhadohi, on October 2 night.

As per officials, a digital show was going on at the pandal in Narthua village around 9:30 pm and 300 to 400 people were present when the fire broke out on October 2nd night which reduced the pandal to ashes.

A total of 67 people were injured in the fire and three of them -- Ankush Soni (12), Jaya Devi (45), and Naveen (10) -- died on the spot. On the other hand, three of the injured are stated to be serious, officials said.

''The bulk of those inside the pandal were women and children and that all of the injured had been identified,'' they added.

A special investigation team led by Additional Director General Ram Kumar reached the spot and assembled by determining the fire's cause.

An FIR has reportedly been filed at the Aurai police station, according to Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar.

According to the officials, Ekta Club Pooja Samiti had organized the Durga Puja.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the incident and directed officials to ensure that the injured get proper treatment.