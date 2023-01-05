A lady government officer on Wednesday, January 4 died on the spot in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district after her two-wheeler was hit by a truck and came under it. The scooty along with the lady was dragged for nearly three kilometres.

The resulting friction ignited a massive fire, killing the woman.

"A lady government officer died on the spot in Banda district after her two-wheeler vehicle was hit by a truck and became stuck in it. "The vehicle was dragged after becoming stuck in the truck, resulting in a fire in the truck," ASP Banda told media.

"On her way home from work, Pushpa Devi, a woman who worked in higher education, was involved in an accident. Her scooter was struck by a truck, which then became trapped inside of it and caught fire. She passed away there and there. Firefighters and police were rushed to the scene. The driver has not yet been detained, "police reported.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, and more investigation is currently being initiated.

Four days prior to the collision, a 20-year-old woman in Delhi's Sultanpuri died when her scooter was struck by a car. Before her body was discovered laying on the road without clothes, the woman was carried along for roughly 13 kilometres after getting lodged in the car.



Even as the police came under fire for its "shoddy investigation" in the case, five individuals who were reportedly in the car — Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal — have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. On Monday, the suspects were given a three-day police detention.

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