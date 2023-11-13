Five people have been arrested in connection with an alleged gang rape of a woman at a hotel in Agra after forcing her to consume alcohol. The woman told police that she was forced to drink by her friend and a few others before being dragged inside a room and beaten up by some men when she tried to protest.

A case under rape, assault and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the matter. Four men and one woman have been arrested in the matter.

The rape survivor has been sent for medical examination.

She was an employee at the hotel and had been working there for one and a half years. A widely shared video showed her pleading for help while being dragged inside a room by a man.

"Please help me!", she could be heard saying in the video, as a man dragged her inside a room. The clip also shows her lying on the ground, alleging "torture" by the men.

The woman told the police that she was forcibly held in the room and brutally beaten. The accused also forced her to consume alcohol.

According to senior police officer Sadar Archana Singh, the Tajganj Police in Agra had received information that a rape took place at the hotel. Taking cognisance of the survivor's allegations, a case was lodged in the matter.