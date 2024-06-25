The Basketball Federation, in collaboration with the Assam Basketball Association, has announced the commencement of the National Basketball Championship starting from February 3, 2025. This significant event was unveiled during a press conference held at Hotel The Ornet in Ulubari, a bustling locality in the heart of the city.

Present at the press conference were Chief Patron Rinki Bhuyan Sharma, Association President Pallab Lochan Das, Assam's Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa, Basketball Association General Secretary Sajid Rahman, Joint Secretary Arupjyoti Chowdhury, and other dignitaries from the sporting community. The announcement marks a pivotal moment as preparations for the championship gather momentum.

The Assam Basketball Association took the opportunity today to celebrate its 50 years of dedicated service to the sport, engaging with numerous sports enthusiasts at Hotel Ornet. The occasion highlighted the association's longstanding commitment to nurturing basketball talent and promoting the sport across the region.

The upcoming championship is expected to draw participation from top teams and players across the country, showcasing the best of Indian basketball talent. It is set to be a platform for intense competition and sportsmanship, reflecting the growing popularity and importance of basketball in Assam and beyond.

Preparations are already underway to ensure a successful event, with organizers focusing on logistics, player registrations, and venue arrangements to provide a world-class experience for participants and spectators alike.