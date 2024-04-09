Tragedy struck in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Monday night as a vehicle bound for Nepal veered off course plunging into a gorge in the Betalghat area. The incident resulted in the loss of at least eight lives with three others sustaining grievous injuries.

According to local authorities, the vehicle, driven by Rajendra Kumar from Baskot village, lost control around 10:30 pm hurtling down a 200-meter gorge. Among the deceased were identified Vishram Chaudhary (50), Dheeraj (45), Anantram Chaudhary (40), Vinod Chaudhary (38), Udayram Chaudhary (55), Tilak Chaudhary (45), Gopal Basniyat (60) and Rajendra Kumar (38).

All but one of the deceased, Rajendra Kumar, hailed from Nepal, adding to the poignancy of the tragedy. The injured individuals were identified as Shanti Chaudhary, Chhotu Chaudhary, and Prem Bahadur.

This devastating incident underscores the perilous nature of mountainous terrain and serves as a grim reminder of the risks associated with travel in such regions.

Investigations into the exact cause of the accident are underway, as authorities seek to ascertain the circumstances leading to this heartbreaking loss of life.