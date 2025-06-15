A seasoned aviator, Rajveer Singh Chauhan, who died alongside six others in a helicopter crash near Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, on Sunday morning, had a distinguished career in the Indian Army spanning more than 15 years.

Chauhan’s military tenure included piloting missions across diverse and challenging terrains, managing aerial operations, and maintaining various helicopter models—experience he continued in the civil sector after joining Aryan Aviation Private Ltd in October 2024.

The ill-fated flight involved a Bell 407 chopper operated by Aryan Aviation, carrying pilgrims from Kedarnath to Guptkashi. It crashed shortly after takeoff at around 5:30 am amid poor weather, killing all seven individuals on board, including Chauhan, whose bodies were badly burned.

A resident of Shastri Nagar in Jaipur, Chauhan’s LinkedIn profile emphasised his technical expertise and disciplined approach. His father has been notified, and investigations into the crash are ongoing.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended condolences, emphasising the tragedy of losing seven lives in this incident