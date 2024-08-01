Two individuals lost their lives and another was injured after being reported missing following a cloudburst in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on August 1.

The incident in Tehri Garhwal is part of a broader pattern of extreme weather hitting the region. In another incident, a cloudburst near Kedarnath has left approximately 200 pilgrims stranded. The rising water levels of the Mandakini River have forced a temporary suspension of the Char-Dham Yatra, disrupting the pilgrimage and prompting urgent safety measures.

Rescue operations, led by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in collaboration with local authorities, are in full swing. An SDRF spokesperson detailed that upon receiving reports of the missing individuals, a meticulous search operation was launched. The team successfully recovered the bodies of two victims and found one injured person in a ravine, 200 meters deep.

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High-ranking district officials, including the District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), visited the affected site to assess the situation firsthand and supervise the ongoing rescue efforts. They have reassured the public that the government will provide compensation to the victims and their families. The officials emphasized the urgency of rescuing those still trapped under debris and ensuring their safety.

In light of the severe weather conditions, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had previously issued a 'red alert' for the region. Following directives from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey conducted inspections of disaster relief camps and surveyed the affected areas in Tehri district to ensure efficient and effective relief operations.