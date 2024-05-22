Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has officially announced the implementation of a compulsory reservation system for devotees participating in the Chardham Yatra-2024, to streamline the pilgrimage process and enhance safety measures. A letter was sent by the Chief Secretary to the Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories across India, urging cooperation and support in disseminating the new guidelines.

The government's decision entails mandatory registration for all pilgrims intending to embark on the Chardham Yatra. Pilgrims who have not completed the registration process are advised against attempting the journey to the Dhams. At designated checkpoints, unauthorized pilgrims will be halted and barred from proceeding further without proper registration credentials.

Moreover, the directive emphasizes the importance of adhering to registered dates. Pilgrims must strictly follow the specific dates for which they have registered, facilitating efficient management of visitor flow and maintaining order at the sacred Dhams. This measure aims to ensure a smoother and more organized pilgrimage experience for all participants.

Additionally, tour operators and travel agents are entrusted with the responsibility of verifying that their clients have fulfilled the necessary registration requirements before commencing the journey. This proactive step is essential to prevent any inconvenience or disruption during the pilgrimage and uphold the integrity of the reservation system.

Cooperation from all states and union territories in communicating and enforcing the registration requirements will significantly contribute to the successful management of the Chardham Yatra and prioritize the well-being of pilgrims.