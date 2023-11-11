Uttarakhand is set to become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code next week, sources said.

A committee formed under the leadership of Justice (retired) Ranjana Desai would submit a report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the next couple of days, they added.

A special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly will be called the week after Diwali, when the Uniform Civil Code bill will be passed, granting it legal status.

In June this year, Retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a member of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft committee said that the drafting of the Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand has been completed and will be submitted to the state government soon.

"It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the drafting of the proposed Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand is now complete," she said.

"The report of the expert committee along with the draft will be printed and submitted to the Government of Uttarakhand," Justice Desai added.

Further, sources also said that following in the footsteps of Uttarakhand, Gujarat may also implement the Uniform Civil Code before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With this step, Gujarat will become the second state to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

