Uttarakhand is set to make history as the first Indian state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with the enforcement date set for January 27, 2025. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that all preparations, including finalizing implementation rules and training officials, are complete.

The UCC Act, which received presidential assent and was officially notified on March 12, 2024, aims to establish legal uniformity across the state. Highlighting the importance of the legislation, Dhami stated, "The Uniform Civil Code is a contribution by our state to the larger vision of the prime minister, aiming to transform India into a developed, organized, harmonious, and self-reliant nation."

The UCC seeks to eliminate disparities in personal laws based on caste, religion, and gender, fostering equality in legal matters across communities. This move aligns with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) long-standing commitment to introducing a Uniform Civil Code, a key promise in its 2022 assembly election manifesto that ensured the party's consecutive victory in the state.

The cabinet's recent approval of the enforcement rules marked the final step in the process. Dhami had earlier assured that the UCC would be implemented within January 2025, reflecting the state’s determination to take a pioneering role in enacting this landmark reform.