Uttarakhand’s ‘Khooni Gaon’ renamed ‘Devigram’ after long-standing demand

A village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district has shed its controversial identity after decades of demand, with its name officially changed from “Khooni Gaon” (literally, Murderer Village) to “Devigram”. The renaming has sparked joy and relief among the villagers, who had long sought a dignified identity for their home.



The initiative was spearheaded by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta, who played a crucial role in pushing the matter through government channels. Tamta revealed that the process took nearly a year and required approvals from as many as six ministries before the official notification was issued.



Announcing the development on his social media handle, Tamta wrote: “Respecting public sentiments and fulfilling a long-standing demand, the government has issued a notification renaming Pithoragarh’s ‘Khooni’ village to ‘Devigram’.” He expressed delight over the achievement, noting that the villagers themselves had approached him and appealed for the change.



Residents argued that the word “Khooni”, meaning murderer, carried a stigma and cast a negative image of the community. They had made repeated appeals for the name to be changed, believing that it would restore dignity and positivity to the village.



With the new name “Devigram”, locals say they finally feel a sense of respect and pride in their village’s identity. The development has been welcomed across the district as a symbolic victory of people’s voices being heard and acted upon.