A major setback hit the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation on Friday evening when the American-auger drilling machine struck a metal girder, halting the mission to save 41 trapped workers. The operation is currently on hold as officials mull over the feasibility of vertical drilling.

A decision in this regard is anticipated shortly. The concerned government agencies are gearing up for vertical drilling, with the machine installed and ready for mounting. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has prepared the access route to the vertical drilling site, with supplies for platform reinforcement expected to be transported soon.

On Friday evening, a setback occurred shortly after drilling resumed following a prolonged technical glitch. The auger machine was retracted after striking a metal girder, leading to a temporary halt in the rescue operations.

Officials have since expressed their belief that using the American-auger machine for the rescue mission is 'very difficult'. Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, inspected the Silkyara tunnel site on Friday. He announced that the rescue operation is in its 'final stage'.

He further assured that both central and state government agencies are collaborating to rescue the 41 men trapped inside.