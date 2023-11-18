Rescue operations for 40 trapped workers in a collapsed highway tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand were temporarily halted on Friday due to a sudden 'cracking sound' and a malfunctioning drilling machine.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) reported a 'large-scale cracking sound' during attempts to restart the drill, causing panic among the team. The report suggested a strong possibility of further collapse.

A meeting to discuss the next steps of the rescue effort has been scheduled. Deputy Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office, Mangesh Ghildiyal, visited the site to assess the situation. An Indian Air Force C-17 transport aircraft has been dispatched to airlift 22 tonnes of critical equipment from Indore to Dehradun.

As of Friday afternoon, rescue workers have drilled through 24 meters of debris in the Silkyara tunnel, nearing the 40 labourers trapped for five days.

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