Rescue teams on November 28 successfully evacuated five of the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. The arduous task of laying pipes through the rubble was completed after 17 days of relentless efforts, bringing hope to the families and communities anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a social media update, expressed gratitude for the progress, stating, "With immense blessings of Baba Baukhnag, prayers of crores of country's citizens, and relentless hard work of the rescue agencies involved in the operations, pipe-laying through the tunnel has been completed, and our brothers will soon be evacuated."

The successful completion of the pipe-pushing work across the debris at the Silkyara tunnel marks a crucial step toward the safe evacuation of the remaining workers. Chief Minister Dhami, in a tweet, announced the achievement, emphasizing that preparations are underway to ensure the safe rescue of those still inside the tunnel.

Rat-hole miners, known for their expertise in navigating tight spaces, were observed stepping out of the Silkyara tunnel with their drillers. Additionally, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams equipped with specialized gear entered the tunnel, intensifying efforts to reach and evacuate the remaining workers.

Twelve rat-hole mining experts, employing their skills in horizontal excavation, played a vital role in the ongoing rescue operation. Rat-hole mining, a primitive and hazardous method of coal extraction practiced in India, showcased its utility in this critical situation.